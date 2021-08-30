Coronavirus booster shots 'not a luxury', WHO Europe head says

A third-dose booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccination is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and "not a luxury", the World Health Organization said on Monday.
The WHO said earlier this month data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further increase vaccine inequity between rich and lower-income countries.
"A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It's basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Hans Kluge, head of WHO Europe, told a press briefing.
Kluge also said an increase in Covid-19 transmission rates across Europe over the last two weeks, combined with low levels of vaccination in some countries, was "deeply worrying".
