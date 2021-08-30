Covid booster shots 'not a luxury': WHO Europe head

Coronavirus booster shots 'not a luxury', WHO Europe head says

Kluge also said an increase in Covid-19 transmission rates across Europe over the last two weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Copenhagen,
  • Aug 30 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 15:58 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

A third-dose booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccination is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and "not a luxury", the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The WHO said earlier this month data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further increase vaccine inequity between rich and lower-income countries.

"A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It's basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Hans Kluge, head of WHO Europe, told a press briefing.

Kluge also said an increase in Covid-19 transmission rates across Europe over the last two weeks, combined with low levels of vaccination in some countries, was "deeply worrying".

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

WHO
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

 