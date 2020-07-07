Coronavirus cases spread fastest as US shows 27% rise in past week, WHO concerned

The United States saw a 27 percent increase in new coronavirus cases in the week ended July 5 compared to the previous seven days, with 24 states reporting positivity test rates above the level that the World Health Organization has flagged as concerning.

Nationally, 7.5 percent of diagnostic tests came back positive last week, up from 7 percent the prior week and 5 percent two weeks ago, according to a Reuters analysis of data from The Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

The WHO considers a positivity rate above 5 percent to be a cause for concern because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Arizona's positivity test rate was 26 percent, up from 24 percent last week; Florida's rose to 19 percent from 16 percent, and Mississippi was 17 percent, up from 13 percent, according to the analysis.

Testing rose by 7.5 percent last week and set a new record high with over 7,21,000 tests performed on July 3.

Deaths, which health experts say are a lagging indicator, continued to fall nationally to 3,447 people in the week ended July 5. A handful of states, however, have reported increases in deaths for at least two straight weeks, including Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

Nationally, new Covid-19 cases have risen every week for five straight weeks. Thirty-three states, mostly in the West and South, reported more new cases of Covid-19 last week compared to the previous week, the analysis found.

Many states have temporarily halted the reopening of their economies or ordered some businesses to close. California, Kansas, Oregon and West Virginia have become the latest to mandate wearing masks in public, but at least 30 states, including Florida, have no statewide mandate.

Cases continue to decline in the Northeast on a weekly basis, but some Midwest states are seeing increases again, including Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

New Hampshire, where President Donald Trump plans an outdoor rally on Saturday, posted a near 30 percent drop in new infections to 140 last week, the biggest percentage drop in the nation, according to the analysis.