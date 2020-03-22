Coronavirus: Death toll in Iran climbs to 1,685

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising the death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases.

That's according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a televised news conference on Sunday.

His comments came after Iran's supreme leader earlier refused US assistance to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America.