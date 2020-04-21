Driver killed in attack on WHO vehicle in Myanmar: UN

Coronavirus: Driver killed in attack on WHO vehicle carrying swabs from patients in Myanmar's Rakhine, says UN

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 21 2020, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 17:10 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

A World Health Organization vehicle carrying swabs from patients to be tested for coronavirus came under attack in Myanmar's Rakhine state and the driver was killed, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The United Nations office in Myanmar said in a Facebook post it was "deeply saddened" to confirm that Mr Pyae Song Win Maung had died in Minbya township in Rakhine state.

"The WHO colleague was driving a marked UN vehicle from Sittwe to Yangon transporting COVID19 surveillance samples in support of the Ministry of Health and Sports," it said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

It did not say who carried out the attack. Both the army and Arakan Army insurgents denied responsibility and accused each other. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
World Health Organization
Myanmar
Rakhine
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 