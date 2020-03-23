COVID-19: German chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine

Coronavirus: German chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after meeting infected doctor

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Mar 23 2020, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 00:50 ist
The doctor had visited Merkel Friday to vaccinate her against the pneumococcus bacteria. (Credit: AFP Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will quarantine herself at home after being treated by a doctor who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said Sunday.

"The Chancellor has decided to quarantine herself immediately at home. She will be tested regularly in the coming days... (and) fulfil her official business from home," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The doctor had visited Merkel Friday to vaccinate her against the pneumococcus bacteria.

It could take some time to determine whether the chancellor is herself infected as "a test would not yet be fully conclusive," Seibert said.

During her 15-year term in office Merkel has largely enjoyed robust health, although she suffered repeated shaking spells in public appearances during a summer 2019 heatwave that were never fully explained.

In response to the tremors, she chose to sit on a chair when receiving guests with military honours outside the chancellor's office in Berlin.

Previously the veteran leader broke her pelvis in a cross-country skiing accident in 2014.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Germany
Angela Merkel
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

 