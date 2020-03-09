Coronavirus live updates: 43 cases confirmed in India; total cases around globe cross 110,000

With fresh cases reported on Monday, the total confirmed cases in India increased to 43 and crossed 110,000 around the world. Ten people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, after state media said the place was being used for quarantine. Millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy. In the US, New York declared a health emergency as the number of cases surged. Stay tuned for more updates.