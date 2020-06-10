Coronavirus lockdown: Won't open hospitality before July 4, says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government wanted to reopen the country's hospitality industry, shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown, as quickly as possible, although not before the planned date of July 4.

"We are sticking to our plan," Johnson told parliament, saying guidance for the industry was being developed but there were continuing risks and they did not want to see a "bacchanalian" mass of people who could spread the disease.

Johnson said Britain was now getting the virus under control and as the number of cases fell, the government would keep under review its rule that people should maintain a 2-metre social distance.