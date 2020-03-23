Malaysia may extend movement curbs, add stimulus

Coronavirus: Malaysia may extend movement curbs, add stimulus

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Mar 23 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 12:04 ist
A woman uses her phone in a Mass Rapid Transit train in Kuala Lumpur. Reuters

Malaysia's prime minister said on Monday the government may consider extending movement restrictions by up to two weeks, and will announce more economic stimulus to soften the blow from the coronavirus outbreak and weak oil prices.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the national security council will meet on March 30 to decide on what to do after the current curbs on movement and businesses expire at the end of the month.

The government is also expected to unveil an expanded stimulus package on the same day, Muhyiddin said.

Malaysia
Coronavirus
COVID-19
