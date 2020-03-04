Coronavirus Outbreak Live: 28 positive cases in India so far, confirms Harsh Vardhan

PM Modi not to participate in any Holi Milan to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Six who came in contact with a coronavirus-infected man in Delhi have been tested negative. Yesterday, six suspected cases cropped up in Agra. Rajasthan authorities await test report to confirm if Italian visitor in Jaipur has contracted coronavirus. Meanwhile, one passenger on Vienna-Delhi Air India flight tested positive. More people have died in China, Iran and the United States from the virus, which has now infected nearly 90,000 people with cases in over 60 countries. Stay tuned for live updates.