Coronavirus Outbreak Live: Chartered flight to bring back Indians on cruise

With 71 new coronavirus deaths, total number of casualties touches 2,663 in China. Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on Diamond Princess. South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's morning updates. The country now has 893 cases, the KCDC said -- the largest national total anywhere outside China -- adding one more person had died, taking the toll to eight. Stay tuned for live updates.