Coronavirus Outbreak Live: Italian tourist's wife tests positive at Jaipur hospital

Six suspected cases have cropped up in Agra. Rajasthan authorities await test report to confirm if Italian visitor in Jaipur has contracted coronavirus. Meanwhile, one passenger on Vienna-Delhi Air India flight tested positive. The World Health Organization voiced concern about the spread of the new coronavirus outside China as the global death toll topped 3,000. More people have died in China, Iran and the United States from the virus, which has now infected nearly 90,000 people with cases in over 60 countries. Stay tuned for live updates.