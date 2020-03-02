Coronavirus Outbreak Live: South Korea reports highest number of cases outside China

South Korea reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases Monday, sending the largest national total in the world outside China past 4,000. The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported 42 more deaths. The Karnataka state department of public instruction has directed schools across the state to grant leave to students and staff suffering from fever, cold, cough and other respiratory infections. Stay tuned for live updates.
Amazon confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
Amazon.com Inc said late on Sunday that two employees in Milan, Italy, have contracted the coronavirus and are under quarantine.
Global coronavirus death toll passes 3,000 with new China count
The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported 42 more deaths.
Covid-19 alert in state schools
Here's a consolidated travel advisory issued by the Health Ministry today:
In view of the recent outbreak of Coronavirus, Visa on Arrival facility has been temporarily suspended for nationals of Japan and South Korea, says Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs.
Dow tanks nearly 1,200 pts over virus anxiety, biggest 1-day drop since 2011
Worldwide markets have plummeted again, deepening a weeklong rout triggered by growing anxiety that the coronavirus will wreak havoc on the global economy. The sweeping selloff pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down 4.4 per cent, its worst one-day drop since 2011.
Health Ministry says 112 evacuees from Wuhan including some foreign nationals have also arrived. They will be quarantined at ITBP facility in Chhawla.
Out of 138 Indian nationals originally on-board the Diamond Princess, 16 Indian crew members have tested positive for coronavirus andare receiving necessary medical care andtreatment at onshore medical facilities in Japan, saysMinistry of External Affairs (MEA).
South Korea reports 334 newCoronavirus cases, total number of cases reach 1,595: AFP
China reports 29 more virus deaths, lowest since January
China on Thursday reported 29 more deaths from the new coronavirus epidemic, the lowest daily figure in almost a month, and the number of fresh infections rose slightly. The death toll now stands at 2,744 in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission. (AFP)
Sonali Thakkar (who was quarantine on cruise at Yokohama) Father Dinesh Thakkar has informed that Sonali andother 137 Indians (passengers/crew members) of coronavirus affected, Cruise Diamond Princess, are boarded from Japan, on Indian govt-chartered plane Air India to come to Delhi, saysformer BJP MPKirit Somaiya.
Health authorities expect coronavirus spread on US soil
American health authorities said on Tuesday they ultimately expect the novel coronavirus to spread in the United States and are urging local governments, businesses, and schools to develop plans like cancelling mass gatherings or switching to teleworking.
Coronavirus impact: BPCL snaps up 500 mn barrels of distress crude
Sell-off-bound Bharat Petroleum has procured 500 million barrels of distress crude (five shiploads) at a discount of USD 3-5 per barrel to the already low prevailing price following order cancellations by coronavirus-hit China this month. (PTI)
COVID-19: Death toll reaches 2663 in China, Kuwait confirms 1st case
Chartered flight being arranged to bring back Indians on board cruise ship: Embassy
A chartered flight is being arranged to repatriate Indians on board the cruise ship off the Japan coast who have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday as the number of infected Indians on the vessel rose to 14 with two new cases.
WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China
The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned, as infections mushroom in other countries.
White House sends $2.5 bn emergency coronavirus request
The White House on Monday sent lawmakers an urgent budget request for $2.5 billion to address the deadly coronavirus outbreak, whose rapid spread and threat to the global economy rocked financial markets.
With 71 new coronavirus deaths, total number of casualties touches 2,663 in China
Seventy-one new coronavirus deaths were reported from China, taking the total number of casualties to 2,663, even as reports suggested that the number of new cases has seen a sharp decline.
Fourth passenger from Diamond Princess cruise ship dies in Japan
A fourth passenger from the cruise ship "Diamond Princess" moored in Japan has died from the coronavirus, NHK public television said on Tuesday. The passenger was in their 80s, NHK said.
Coronavirus has 'peaked and plateaued' in China: WHO
The World Health Organization said Monday the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus has "peaked" in China, where new cases have been declining since early February.
Virus can be beaten, too early to declare pandemic: WHO
The coronavirus outbreak can still be beaten, the World Health Organization said on Monday, insisting it was premature to declare it a pandemic even though it had the potential to reach that level.
South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893
South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's morning updates. The country now has 893 cases, the KCDC said -- the largest national total anywhere outside China -- adding one more person had died, taking the toll to eight.
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on Diamond Princess
Two former Japan cruise ship passengers die
Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess died Thursday, Japanese authorities said, as fears mount for those who have left the ship after testing negative for the virus.
One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
The Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on February 3 with 3,711 passengers and crew on board.
2 more Russians on cruise ship diagnosed with virus
Two more Russians aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan have been diagnosed with a new virus, the Russian Embassy in Japan said Thursday.
Death toll in China's coronavirus climbs to 2,118; Confirmed cases on decline
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China has climbed to 2,118 with the death of 114 more people, while the overall confirmed cases increased to 74,576, Chinese officials said on Thursday.
India's third coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in Kerala
A woman medico, who was India's first novel coronavirus patient being treated at the Government Medical College hospital here was discharged on Thursday, official sources said.
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1,800 in China's mainland, says government
The toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,868 on Tuesday after 98 more people died, according to the National Health Commission.
Coronvirus: 60 test negative in Maharashtra; 4 reports awaited
As many as 60 people have tested negative for the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) so far in Maharashtra out of 64 suspected cases of the viral infection, a state health official said on Monday.
Final test of 406 people who returned from Wuhan found to be negative
All 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning on Monday, officials said.
Two more Indians on-board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus
A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship, Diamond Princess, that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month.
2nd coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital
One more coronavirus-infected youth in Kerala was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being tested negative for the virus infection.
Two Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus
Two Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.
The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the novel virus on the ship.
A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were on board the ship.
Indians from Wuhan not being brought to Bengaluru: Health Department
The state health department on Wednesday clarified that there is no official communication to shift passengers — who were brought backfromChina in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and who are isolated in Delhi — to Bengaluru.
On February 1, India flew 324IndiansfromChina’sWuhanback home and on February 2, 323 more were brought. In all, 647 people including seven Maldivians and one Bangladeshi were admitted to two quarantine facilities set up by the army in Manesar, Gurugram, and the Indo Tibetan Border Police in Chhawla area in Delhi. Among them, seven were shifted to Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals too.
Mangaluru: A report being circulated on social media about a student in Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Adyar on the city's outskirts having tested positive for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) was declared as fake news on Thursday.
Sources in the college clarified that though there are thousands of students from Kerala attending their college, none had tested positive for nCoV so far.
Coronavirus death toll surges to 1,355 as China changes way it counts cases
The number of deaths and new cases from China's coronavirus outbreak spiked dramatically on Thursday after authorities changed the way they count infections in a move that will likely fuel speculation that the severity of the outbreak has been under-reported.
The hard-hit central province of Hubei reported 242 deaths in just one day and 14,840 new patients -- by far its biggest one-day tally since the crisis erupted last month.
Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medical institution said on Sunday.
Coronavirus outbreak opportunity for India to expand exports: CEA
The coronavirus outbreak in China provides an opportunity for India to expand exports, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Wednesday.
India is one of China's leading trade partners in Asia and has a huge trade deficit with that country.
"It's very hard to say how this will manifest in terms of India's trade relations with China. If we go by the experience of SARS (outbreak), India was not affected that much.
"But, the coronavirus outbreak in China provides a good opportunity to India to expand trade and follow an export-driven model," Subramanian said at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta.
Bihar student admitted in isolation ward
A Bihar student, Tarzan Kumar, who returned from China a month back has been admitted in isolation ward in govt hospital in Gaya. Hemant Kumar, Senior Resident says, "He has cold and cough, so we took precautionary measure. His blood and throat samples have been sent for examination", according to ANI.
11:02
Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to 811
US citizen dies in China
09:17
Death toll jumps to 722
Coronavirus outbreak: China yet to let India evacuate citizens from ground zero
India could not start airlifting its citizens from the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak in China even on Wednesday, as the government of the communist country did not give its nod to New Delhi's proposal to send special aircraft to evacuate them.
First coronavirus patient cured in Thailand
Foreigners who have been to China after Jan 15 not allowed in India: Immigration official
Foreigners who have been to China on or after January 15, 2020 are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders: Immigration official
All visas issued to Chinese passport holders suspended: Immigration official
All visas issued to Chinese passport holders coming from anywhere in the world, including regular (sticker) & e-visa issued before February 5, have been suspended with immediate effect. Restrictions not applicable to Chinese passport holders of Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan:Immigration Official
Coronavirus: 3 foreign nationals among 2528 under observation in Kerala
The Kerala government on Wednesday said that three foreign nationals are among the 2,528 people under observation in the state for the novel coronavirus infection and no new cases have been reported.
At least 93 people with minor symptoms of the virus have been lodged in isolation wards of various hospitals, state Health Minister K K Shailaja told reporters here.
People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return, says DGCA
In view of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Aviation regulator DGCA told airlines on Wednesday that any person who will henceforth travel to the country will be quarantined on return.
Among Indian airlines, IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between the two nation. SpiceJet continues to fly on Delhi-Hong Kong route.
In its circular to domestic as well as international airlines, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "People have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return." (PTI)
09:12
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus cases in India. Stay tuned for live updates.
China coronavirus toll touches 490; 24,324 total confirmed cases
The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 490 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 24,324, Chinese health officials announced on Wednesday.
By the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died after being infected and 24,324 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission reported.It said 65 deaths were reported on Tuesday, all from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.
07:13
A suspected case of coronavirus admitted to isolation ward of Hisar's Civil Hospital
India cancels valid visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last two weeks
As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.
Coronavirus: Mass cancellation of hotel bookings in Kerala, says Minister
A day after the Kerala government declared the novel coronavirus as a 'state calamity', Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said the epidemic outbreak had begun affecting the tourism sector as hotel bookings have suffered mass cancellations.
In view of Coronavirus, Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020
Coronavirus death toll rises to 425
China virus death toll rises to 425 with 64 new fatalities, according to the government. The govt also said that coronavirus cases exceeded 20,400 nationwide:AFP news agency
Coronavirus has been declared state disaster in Kerala on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to ANI.
Centre sets up task force to monitor coronavirus: Reddy
The Centre has set up a task force to monitor the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Home, Civil Aviation and Women and Child Development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.
Coronavirus: Karnataka districts bordering Kerala put on high alert
The Karnataka government on Monday ordered high alert across border districts after neighbouring Kerala reported the second confirmed case of dreaded n-CoV Coronavirus. District administrations in Kodagu, Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru that share boundary with Kerala have been put on high alert over the movement of people with suspected cases.
Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala
The Union Health Ministry on Monday reported the third positive case of novel coronavirus infection in Kerala.
Amid Coronavirus panic, sale and price of masks in Bengaluru shoot up
Fear and rumours of coronavirus reaching Bengaluru have resulted in a sudden jump in sale of face masks in the city.
With three confirmed cases of the deadly virus got reported in Kerala, one family in Bannerghatta was put under screening on suspicion of carrying coronavirus on Friday. Neighbours of the family had informed officials that they had returned from China recently.
29 samples tested negative in Karnataka
Dept of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka: Till date, 29 samples tested negative. The border districts of Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamrajnagar, and Mysore are on high alert.
Virus deaths in China rise to 360, exceeding SARS mainland toll
China's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 360 on Monday, with deepening global concern about the outbreak and governments closing their borders to people from China.
The fresh toll came a day after China imposed a lockdown on a major city far from the epicentre and the first fatality outside the country was reported in the Philippines.
After 8-day construction, China virus hospital to receive patients
Built in just eight days, a Chinese hospital dedicated to treating people infected with a new coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, will begin to receive patients on Monday, state media said.
Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors
Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they said on Sunday.
Coronavirus: Indian students back from China share a light moment, dance inside quarantine facility in Haryana
Amid the scare of the deadly coronavirus, Indian students who returned from China’s Hubei province were seen dancing to a Haryanvi number at Haryana's Manesar on Sunday.
Second case of coronavirus reported in Kerala
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday reported the second confirmed case of novel corona virus (2019-n-Cov) in a Kerala student, who had traveled to China.
Six Indians in China stopped from boarding special flight to India due to high fever
Six Indians stranded at the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city were stopped from boarding the first special Air India flight to India due to high fever, officials said on Saturday.
Temporary shortage of ROG Phone II as supply disrupted by Coronavirus outbreak: Asus
Taiwanese tech major Asus on Saturday said there will be a temporary shortage of its gaming smartphone 'ROG Phone II' due to disruption in supply chain on account of the coronavirus outbreak.
Two more people suspected of being affected by coronavirus admitted to RML Hospital
Two more people suspected of being affected by coronavirus have been admitted to the isolation ward of RML hospital here, taking the total number of patients housed at the facility to eight, hospital authorities said on Saturday.
US declares coronavirus 'emergency,' bans travelers from China
The US said Friday it was declaring a public health emergency and temporarily banning the entry of foreign nationals who had traveled to China over the past two weeks to contain the spread of a deadly new virus.
Coronavirus outbreak: AI flight evacuating 324 Indians from China lands in Delhi
Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said.
75,000 in Wuhan infected with coronavirus: study estimates
More than 75,000 people -- ten times the official tally of confirmed cases -- have been infected with the coronavirus in Wuhan, ground zero of a global health emergency, according to research published Friday.
Bengaluru: Two institutes will test for Coronavirus samples from today
Twocity-basedinstitutesare now fully equipped to test samples of coronavirus, which the state health department has so far been sending to the NationalInstituteof Virology at Pune.
Coronavirus: A study in virulence
Less than a month after a novel coronavirus struck the picturesque Chinese city Wuhan in Hubei province, the first set of scientific results on the deadly virus shows its eerie similarity to the SARS pathogen that swept the world 17 years ago, infecting more than 8,000 people and killing 774 in 17 countries.
Screening of Indian students from Wuhan to be done by AFMS: Indian Army
Indian Army: Screening of the Indian students from Wuhan, China, at the airport will be done by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Airport Health Authority (APHO).
Indian Army created facility near Manesar, Haryana to screen Indian students
Indian Army has created a facility near Manesar, Haryana for quarantine of approximately 300 Indian students who will be arriving from Wuhan, China. At the facility, students can be monitored for a duration of weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
The United States told its citizens not to travel to China in the first major response to the World Health Organization's declaration of a global emergency over the spreading coronavirus, as Chinese authorities Friday increased the toll to 213 dead and nearly 10,000 infections.
Coronavirus: Rahul shows sympathy to families of dead
As China grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that people there find courage and strength topersevere through the ordeal.
Coronavirus: Air India special flight to evacuate Indians from Wuhan
Air India will operate a special flight to Wuhan City on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals stranded at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has triggered panic globally.
The person infected with coronavirus in Kerala has been shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College due to security reasons.
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India B747 aircraft to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm to evacuate Indian nationals from China, say officials. (PTI)
5 more persons admitted to RML hospital for possible exposure to novel coronavirus
Five more persons -- four men and one woman -- have been admitted to the Centre-run RML hospital for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus which has killed 170 people in China and is spreading worldwide.
Indiareported its first case of novelCoronavirusin Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward, the Union health ministry said.
A female medical student of a university in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, has tested positive for the virus. She is stable and is being monitored closely, it said. (PTI)
India prepares to begin airlifting citizens from China
India is preparing to begin airlifting its nationals from the epicentre of 2019-nCoV outbreak in China on Friday, even as it is still waiting for the government of the communist country to formally give nod to its proposal for evacuation.
“We are awaiting for the necessary approval from the Chinese Government. We hope this will be granted soon,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told journalists on Thursday.
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
1 positive case of novel coronavirus found in Kerala
One positive case of novel coronavirus has been foundin Kerala. The student was studying at Wuhan University in China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.
China urges food producers to resume production amid virus outbreak
China's agriculture ministry on Thursday urged feed producers and slaughter houses to speed up the resumption of production, in a bid to increase supplies amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Air India pilots' union sounds caution on Wuhan evacuation flights
With Air India preparing to operate flights to evacuate Indians from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, a pilots' union of the carrier has said the airline cannot afford any mistakes and risk spreading the infection.
Coronavirus: what we do and don't know
How deadly and how contagious is the coronavirus? When do symptoms appear, and can a patient spread the virus before they do? Experts are zeroing in on these and other questions, but clear answers are not yet at hand.
AYUSH Ministry's health advisory to use Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy for prevention from coronavirus draws criticism
Ayush Ministry has put up an advisory regarding prevention from the novel coronavirus that has taken life of nearly 170 people in China and has affected 1700 people.
Coronavirus: McDonald's closes all branches in China's virus-hit Hubei
US fast food giant McDonald's said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the country's borders.
