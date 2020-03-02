Coronavirus Outbreak Live: Two test positive in Delhi & Telangana; both stable

The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 on Monday after dozens more died at its epicentre in China and cases soared around the world with a second fatality on US soil. South Korea reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases Monday, sending the largest national total in the world outside China past 4,000. The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported 42 more deaths. Stay tuned for live updates.