Coronavirus Updates Live: 2 suspected cases in Jammu; Global cases hit 1,00,000

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 2 suspected coronavirus cases from the deadly coronavirus outbreak. So far, 31 positive cases have been reported in India. The death toll in China has risen to 3,070 as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people globally. Earlier today, Paytm shut its office in Gurgaon after one of its employees was tested positive with COVID-19. Stay tuned for more updates.