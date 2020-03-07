Coronavirus Updates Live: 4 dead in China hotel collapse; Italy puts parts of north on lockdown

Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said, after state media said the place was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus. Millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy. There were 27 new deaths from the virus, all in Wuhan and the lowest in more than a month, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097, according to the National Health Commission. Stay tuned for more updates.