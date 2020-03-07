Coronavirus Updates Live: Chinese hotel used for quarantine collapses, 70 people trapped

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday closed all schools till further orders as the UT reported 2 suspected coronavirus cases. So far, 34 positive cases have been reported in India. The death toll in China has risen to 3,070 as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people globally, with Germany reporting 45 new cases and Iran reporting 21 new deaths and France reporting a total of 11. Earlier today, Paytm shut its office in Gurgaon after one of its employees was tested positive with COVID-19. Stay tuned for more updates.