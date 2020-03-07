Coronavirus Updates Live: Five in Kerala test positive, death toll rises to 10 from collapsed hotel in China

Five more people in Kerala have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total confirmed cases in India to 39. Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, after state media said the place was being used for quarantine. Millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy. There were 27 new deaths from the virus, all in Wuhan and the lowest in more than a month, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097. In the US, New York declared a health emergency as the number of cases surged. Stay tuned for more updates.