Coronavirus Updates Live: Germany sees sudden spike in cases to 684 as global cases cross 100,000; Iran death toll reaches 145

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday closed all schools till further orders as the UT reported 2 suspected coronavirus cases. So far, 31 positive cases have been reported in India. The death toll in China has risen to 3,070 as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people globally, with Germany reporting 45 new cases and Iran reporting 21 new deaths. Earlier today, Paytm shut its office in Gurgaon after one of its employees was tested positive with COVID-19. Stay tuned for more updates.