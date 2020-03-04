Coronavirus Updates Live: Paytm shuts down Gurgaon office; 30 positive cases in India

Across the world, 3,300 people have died from the virus. There have been 96,414 infections in 84 countries and territories on Thursday. One more coronavirus case was reported in Ghaziabad, raising the number in India to 30 so far, officials say. PM Modi will not participate in any Holi Milan events to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The India-EU summit has also been postponed. Stay tuned for live updates.