Uzbekistan evacuates 251 people from China

Coronavirus: Uzbekistan evacuates 251 people from China

Reuters
Reuters, Tashkent,
  • Feb 06 2020, 11:34am ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2020, 12:18pm ist
Police officials stand on guard in the hall of Budapest's Liszt Ferenc Airport of on February 5, 2020 during a presentation for the press. (AFP Photo)

Uzbekistan has evacuated 251 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and quarantined them on arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Thursday.

Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement that the flight, its third this week, was the final one aimed at repatriating Uzbek citizens.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
China
Comments (+)
 