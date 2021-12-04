Coughing Biden says he has a cold

A hoarse-sounding US President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson.
After a speech about the US economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay.
"I'm OK," Biden said. "What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his pop ... it's just a cold."
Biden has been tested three times for Covid-19 this week and the tests have turned up negative, according to his physician, Kevin O'Connor.
In a letter distributed to the press, the doctor said that Biden is experiencing "nasal congestion" and a "frog in ones throat."
He is being treated with over-the-counter medications.
