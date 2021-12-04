Coughing Biden says he has a cold

Coughing Biden says he has a cold

Biden has been tested three times for Covid-19 this week and the tests have turned up negative

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 04 2021, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 03:34 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

A hoarse-sounding US President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson.

After a speech about the US economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay.

"I'm OK," Biden said. "What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his pop ... it's just a cold."

Biden has been tested three times for Covid-19 this week and the tests have turned up negative, according to his physician, Kevin O'Connor.

In a letter distributed to the press, the doctor said that Biden is experiencing "nasal congestion" and a "frog in ones throat."

He is being treated with over-the-counter medications.

