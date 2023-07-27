Coutts CEO Peter Flavel to step down over Farage row

Coutts CEO Peter Flavel to step down over Farage account row

The ousting of Flavel is one of the first actions taken by NatWest's new interim CEO Paul Thwaite.

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 27 2023, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 20:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

British bank NatWest said on Thursday that the CEO of its private bank Coutts, Peter Flavel, will step down with immediate effect, after days of political and media pressure over the unit's handling of the closure of Nigel Farage's bank accounts.

The ousting of Flavel is one of the first actions taken by NatWest's new interim CEO Paul Thwaite after the group's former CEO Alison Rose sensationally quit the bank in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Also Read | NatWest CEO Alison Rose resigns after admitting to 'serious error' in Farage row

Mohammad Kamal Syed will step into the role of interim CEO of Coutts and NatWest's wealth businesses, Thwaite said. He added that Flavel was stepping down by "mutual consent".

Flavel said in the statement that the handling of Farage's case had "fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service".

"As CEO of Coutts it is right that I bear ultimate responsibility for this, which is why I am stepping down," Flavel said.

Australian-born Flavel, who previously served as CEO of JPMorgan Private Wealth Management in Asia Pacific region, took the top job at Coutts in 2016. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

 