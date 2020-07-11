Covid-19: 1,500 Indians to be repatriated from South Africa on Sunday

1,500 Indians to be repatriated from S Africa tomorrow

  • Jul 11 2020, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 11:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI

 Around 1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related restrictions, will be repatriated on Sunday.

This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic, socio-cultural group.

Over 50 of the passengers are IT employees from Bengaluru who have been stuck in South Africa after their contracts with various local companies expired prematurely with businesses scaling down operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, 14 South Africans, who were on home-leave will be returning to their jobs in Indian mines.

The Indian government has arranged three Vande Bharat mission flights from South Africa, repatriating thousands.

The Sunday flight has not been filled to capacity, indicating that very few Indians are left who seek urgent repatriation.

“This repatriation assignment has given us a different opportunity and satisfaction. Despite having normal day jobs, we did not mind the late-night work one bit and it is a different feeling when we are of help to someone, especially in such unprecedented times,” said John Francis, vice president of India Club.

