Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to make face masks for staff

Covid-19: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to make face masks for staff, health professionals

State-owned Etihad will make and distribute 1.3 million masks over the next three months

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 10 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 14:51 ist
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways opened an in-house face mask production facility. Credit: Reuters Photo

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Tuesday said it had opened an in-house face mask production facility in its engineering department that is to manufacture masks for staff and health professionals.

Demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, has soared due to the pandemic that has killed over 1.25 million globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

State-owned Etihad will make and distribute 1.3 million masks over the next three months to flight attendants, other staff and medical professionals, it said in a statement.

The masks were three-layered and provide 98 per cent filtration, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Etihad Engineering vice president Haytham Nasir said the production facility could manufacture masks for third-party customers in addition to meeting the airline's own demands.

Abu Dhabi state aerospace supplier Strata this year started manufacturing N95 masks following the outbreak of the pandemic. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Abu Dhabi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

 