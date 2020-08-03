France imposes new rules requiring outdoor masks

Covid-19: France imposes new rules requiring outdoor masks

AP, Paris,
  • Aug 03 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 15:27 ist
A couple wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower as lockdown is imposed to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease in France. Credit: Reuters Photo

Beach resorts along France's Atlantic coast, picturesque promenades on the Loire River, farmers markets in the Alps - they're among scores of spots around France where everyone is now required to wear a mask outdoors.

The outdoor mask rules taking effect Monday are on top of a nationwide decree last month requiring people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places. The pressure is growing on the government to mandate outdoor mask use on a national level, too.

France is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections, with hundreds of new clusters in recent weeks, notably as young people gather at waterside cafes or dance parties and families get together for summer vacation.

Several sites around France have started requiring masks outdoors in recent days. Starting Monday, 69 towns in the Mayenne region of western France imposed outdoor mask rules, as did parts of the northern city of Lille and the coastal city of Biarritz in French Basque country.

France has reported 7,000 new cases in the last week, after bringing the virus nearly under control with a strict two-month nationwide lockdown, and has confirmed 30,265 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. 

France
COVID-19
Coronavirus

