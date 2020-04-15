Global COVID-19 cases cross 2 million

COVID-19: Global coronavirus cases cross 2 million

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 15 2020, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 19:46 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

The number of cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide passed two million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The total reached 2,001,548 cases after the United Kingdom reported its latest figures. It took 83 days to reach the first million cases worldwide and just 14 days for the second million.

The most serious pandemic in a century has killed 131,101 people around the world, according to the tally.

The epicentre has moved from China, where the new coronavirus first emerged in December, to the United States, which now has the highest death toll.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Countries vary in how much they test for the respiratory disease, which can cause only mild symptoms, and the actual number of people infected is likely to be much higher than the number of recorded cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 