COVID-19 lockdown: UK to be 'extremely careful' in relaxing rules on outdoor activities

The British government will think very carefully about relaxing lockdown rules regarding open-air activities, despite evidence that transmission of the coronavirus is less likely outdoors, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.
"At various different points (the activities) might involve a congregation of individuals and one has to be very painstaking and very careful about thinking through some of these before we make the wrong move to relax measures," he told a news conference on Wednesday.
"We have to be extremely sure-footed and extremely painstaking about this. This virus will absolutely come back."
