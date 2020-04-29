UK to be 'extremely careful' in relaxing lockdown rules

COVID-19 lockdown: UK to be 'extremely careful' in relaxing rules on outdoor activities

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 29 2020, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 23:10 ist
A general view of a deserted Camden High Street, as the UK continues its lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in London. (Credit: AP Photo)

The British government will think very carefully about relaxing lockdown rules regarding open-air activities, despite evidence that transmission of the coronavirus is less likely outdoors, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

"At various different points (the activities) might involve a congregation of individuals and one has to be very painstaking and very careful about thinking through some of these before we make the wrong move to relax measures," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We have to be extremely sure-footed and extremely painstaking about this. This virus will absolutely come back." 

