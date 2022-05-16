Covid-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, WHO warns

Covid-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, WHO warns

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 16 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 18:23 ist
Kim blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the surging but largely undiagnosed COVID-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days, state media said Monday. Credit: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that Covid-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, where it said vaccination programmes had yet to begin.

"With the country yet to initiate Covid-19 vaccination, there is risk that the virus may spread rapidly among the masses unless curtailed with immediate and appropriate measures," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO's regional director for South-East Asia, in a statement sent to journalists.

In the same statement, the WHO said it had yet to receive information about the reported outbreak directly from local authorities. 

WHO
World Health Organization
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus

