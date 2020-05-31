COVID-19: Nepal extends coronavirus lockdown until June 14

The Nepal government has extended the nationwide lockdown until June 14 amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and decided to deploy the Army in the worst-hit areas.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The country on Saturday registered its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases with 189 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally in the country to over 1,400.

The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to suspend all domestic and international flights until June 30.

The prior-imposed nationwide lockdown, decreed to curtail the potential spread of COVID-19, was to end on June 2.

The government also been decided to mobilise the Army to the worst-hit areas to effectively implement the lockdown.

The government also decided to bring home the Nepalese people stranded abroad on a priority basis.