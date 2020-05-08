COVID-19: PM Modi speaks with his Italian counterpart

COVID-19: PM Modi speaks with his Italian counterpart

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 22:05 ist
Nearly 30 thousand people have died in Italy due to the disease, according to news reports. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed condolences to his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte for the loss of lives in the European nation due to COVID-19.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"India and Italy will work together for addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world, including through our consecutive presidencies of the G20," Modi wrote on Twitter, sharing details of the conversation with Prime Minister Conte.

Nearly 30 thousand people have died in Italy due to the disease, according to news reports.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
Italy
Giuseppe Conte

What's Brewing

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

 