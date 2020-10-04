UK PM Boris Johnson is 'sure' Trump will be fine

Covid-19-recovered UK PM Boris Johnson is 'sure' Donald Trump will be fine

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 04 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 15:23 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was sure US President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19, would be fine and was receiving the best possible care.

"I'm sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He's got the best possible care... He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors' advice, he's got superb medical advice," Trump said during an interview on BBC television.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 in late March and was hospitalised for a week, including three nights in intensive care. He said he was fully recovered and was not suffering from so-called "long Covid" symptoms.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boris Johnson
Donald Trump
Britain
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

Teetotallers emerge from shadows in hard-drinking Japan

Teetotallers emerge from shadows in hard-drinking Japan

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Who are the foreign fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Who are the foreign fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh?

How Indian men cook a woman’s goose

How Indian men cook a woman’s goose

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

 