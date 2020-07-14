Covid-19: Thinking of traveling in the US? These states have travel restrictions

Americans are planning millions of trips this summer within the United States, according to a forecast released by the AAA last month. But packing a face mask and hand sanitizer aren’t the only things these travelers need to consider, as a third of states have restrictions in place for visitors, from mandatory testing to quarantine requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to caution against travel, both internationally and within the US For those who do take a trip, the CDC recommends people wear a face mask in public, wash hands frequently, avoid touching their face, keep 6 feet from others, cover coughs and sneezes, and use drive-thru service and curbside pickup at restaurants and stores.

Here is a summary of current restrictions in the US for leisure travelers. Some municipalities or counties may have more stringent restrictions. With the number of coronavirus cases surging across the country, check the areas you plan to visit before you travel.

Alaska

People entering Alaska must complete a Mandatory Declaration Form for Interstate Travelers, and agree to one of the following conditions:

— Those with proof of a negative Covid-19 test within the previous 72 hours must take another test between seven and 14 days after arrival, and minimize interactions with others until they receive those new results.

— Tourists with a negative result from a test taken in the five days before their trip agree to take a second test at the airport upon arrival, and then a third test seven to 14 days later. They also agree to minimize interaction with others until the third test is back.

— People can also receive a test upon arrival, if one is available, but they must self-quarantine until the results are reported. Those who refuse to be tested must self-quarantine for 14 days or until the end of their stay, whichever is shorter.

Connecticut

Visitors to Connecticut from one of 19 states with high rates of Covid-19 are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The state will also allow people to enter if they have received negative results for a coronavirus test taken in the previous 72 hours.

The 19 states are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Florida

People from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut must self-quarantine at their own expense for 14 days when they enter Florida. Violators may be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for up to 60 days.

With the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spiking in parts of Florida, the mayor of Miami-Dade County recently ordered all short-term vacation rentals in the county closed.

Hawaii

Arriving tourists must isolate for two weeks, or until the end of their stay, whichever is shorter. Violators may face up to a $5,000 fine and up to a year in prison. Beginning Sept. 1, travelers can avoid that restriction by showing proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their trip.

Idaho

Travelers to Boise and other cities in Ada County are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days. Other counties in the state are further along in their reopening and don’t have a similar request.

Illinois

There are no statewide restrictions, but those entering Chicago from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah are required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with those states. Those violating the order face fines of up to $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.

Kansas

Most people arriving from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida or South Carolina must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Maine

Only residents of Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey who stay in commercial lodging in Maine can enter the state without restriction. Everyone else must either self-quarantine for 14 days, or sign a document stating that they tested negative for Covid-19 within the previous 72 hours. Those in quarantine may leave their hotel or campsite only for limited outdoor activities, such as hiking, when no other people are around.

Massachusetts

Visitors are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, unless they are arriving from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York or New Jersey.

New Hampshire

Those traveling to New Hampshire from non-New England states “for an extended period of time” are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

New Jersey

Unless they are just passing through, tourists from 19 states with rising coronavirus rates are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The request applies even to those with a recent negative Covid-19 test.

The 19 states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

New Mexico

Visitors to New Mexico are required to self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter.

New York

New York requires those who spent more than 24 hours in a state with significant community spread of the coronavirus to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The states currently are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Pennsylvania

The state asks travelers from an area with a Covid-19 surge to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Pennsylvania. It has identified affected states as: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Rhode Island

Those coming to Rhode Island from a state that has a positivity rate for Covid-19 tests of greater than 5% are required to self-quarantine for two weeks. Alternatively, visitors can provide a negative test for the virus that was taken within the previous 72 hours. A person who receives a negative test during their quarantine can stop isolating, although the state recommends the full two-week quarantine.

The states identified are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Pennsylvania. Visitors from Puerto Rico must also quarantine.

South Carolina

The state recommends that people who have visited an area with widespread or ongoing community transmission of Covid-19 stay home for 14 days from the time they left that region.

Vermont

Most visitors need to self-quarantine upon arrival, but the state gives travelers a few options. People may self-quarantine out of state before traveling to Vermont as long as their trip is in a private vehicle and they make only necessary stops, while wearing a face mask, social distancing and washing their hands frequently. Those opting to self-quarantine before their visit to Vermont can either do it for 14 days, or they can shorten it to seven days if they then get a negative Covid-19 test result.

Those arriving by public transportation or a longer car ride must self-quarantine for 14 days, or for seven days followed by a negative test.

Wisconsin

There are no recommendations for visitors from out of state, but Wisconsinites are asked to cancel or postpone all travel within the state.