UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day: Health Minister

Covid-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day, says health minister

Matt Hancock said the country has vaccinated around a third of the over-80s

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 10 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 16:24 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against Covid-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

"At the moment we're running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day," he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.

"We've now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there's still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centres."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
UK

What's Brewing

With Twitter out, where will the Trump megaphone blare?

With Twitter out, where will the Trump megaphone blare?

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too: Ravichandran Ashwin

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too: Ravichandran Ashwin

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

'Covid ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction'

'Covid ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction'

 