COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months away, says WHO

COVID-19 vaccine at least a year away, says WHO

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Apr 14 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 16:16 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"The overall world outbreak, 90 percent of cases are coming from Europe and the United States of America. So we are certainly not seeing the peak yet," WHO spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

In China, "the biggest threat is imported cases," she said, referring to the latest data.

"We shouldn't really be expecting to see the vaccine for 12 months or longer," Harris added. 

