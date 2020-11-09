Covid-19 vaccine news gives 'hope,' but long battle ahead: President-elect Joe Biden

Vaccine news gives 'hope,' but long battle ahead: Biden

AFP
AFP, Wilmington,
  • Nov 09 2020, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 19:47 ist
Joe Biden, President-elect of the United States. Credit: AFP.

US President-elect Joe Biden Monday hailed as a cause for "hope" the news that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 per cent effective -- but warned of a long battle still ahead.

"I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," Biden said in a statement, adding that he received advance notice of the announcement on Sunday night.

"At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against Covid-19 is still months away," he added -- stressing the continued importance of mask-wearing for the foreseeable future.

