Covid-19 vaccine news gives 'hope,' but long battle ahead: President-elect Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden Monday hailed as a cause for "hope" the news that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 per cent effective -- but warned of a long battle still ahead.

"I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," Biden said in a statement, adding that he received advance notice of the announcement on Sunday night.

"At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against Covid-19 is still months away," he added -- stressing the continued importance of mask-wearing for the foreseeable future.