Covid will continue to spread as people socialise and travel, says WHO

The SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to spread intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period, the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency director Mike Ryan said on Wednesday.
Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on Covid-19, said that in the year-end holiday period it was important for everyone to take protection measures against Covid-19, including vaccination and social distancing.
