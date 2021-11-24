Covid to continue as people socialise, travel: WHO

Covid will continue to spread as people socialise and travel, says WHO

WHO technical lead on Covid-19, said that in the year-end holiday period it was important for everyone to take protection measures against Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Nov 24 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 22:07 ist
Coronavirus will continue to spread intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to spread intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period, the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency director Mike Ryan said on Wednesday.

Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on Covid-19, said that in the year-end holiday period it was important for everyone to take protection measures against Covid-19, including vaccination and social distancing.

