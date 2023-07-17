Crimea Bridge incident could be Moscow's provocation, says Ukraine's military

The incident on the Crimea Bridge could be an act of provocation on Moscow's side, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said on Monday.

"The creation of such provocations, which the occupying authorities of Crimea report immediately very loudly, is a typical way of solving problems by authorities of Crimea and the aggressor country," Humeniuk told the national broadcaster Rada.

The Crimea Bridge, which connects the peninsula to Russia and is a key supply line for Russian troops in Ukraine, was damaged in an "emergency" situation which killed two people and injured a child, Russian officials said on Monday.