Cruise ship with thousands onboard runs aground off Dominican coast

Officials in the Dominican Republic confirmed Monday that a large cruise ship had run aground off the Caribbean island nation's north coast after leaving the port of Puerto Plata.
According to local media, the ship is the Norwegian Escape, which carries 3,000 tourists and 1,600 crew members.
"For the moment, there is no risk for passengers or crew members," said Vice Admiral Ramon Gustavo Betances Hernandez, who added that the ship had run aground due to "strong 30 knot winds."
"The tide in this area rises about 1 meter (3 feet) at four in the morning (0800 GMT). We think that with the high tide, we can get the boat out of its current position," the vice admiral said, noting that tugs had already been working in vain to free the vessel.
He said that additional tugs would soon be arriving to help in the effort.
According to Norwegian Cruise Line's website, the Norwegian Escape is over 300 m long and weighs 165,000 tons.
It can accommodate up to 4,200 passengers and 1,700 crew members.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan
Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Why you should start 'journaling' every day
States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free
DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?
Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize