CureVac hiking capacity to 300 mn Covid vaccine doses

CureVac hiking capacity to 300 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021

CureVac said it expects to announce partnerships with vaccine developers and manufacturers in the coming weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Nov 17 2020, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 19:50 ist
Employee Philipp Hoffmann, of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for Covid-19 at a laboratory in Tuebingen. Credit: Reuters file photo.

German biotech firm CureVac is building a network with partners to allow it to ramp up manufacturing of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine so it can produce up to 300 million doses in 2021 and up to 600 million in 2022.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it wants to build a broad European vaccine manufacturing network using expertise and capacity in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Austria, plus potentially Sweden, Poland, Italy and Ireland.

CureVac said it expects to announce partnerships with vaccine developers and manufacturers in the coming weeks.

"It is our goal to ramp up the production capacity of our vaccine candidate within a short period of time to ensure a stable supply," said Florian von der Muelbe, Chief Production Officer of CureVac.

CureVac said last week its vaccine candidate has been shown to remain stable at 5 degrees Celsius (41 F) for at least three months, making it potentially easier to distribute than some rivals' compounds.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 