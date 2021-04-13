Curfew in Minneapolis after police killing of Black man

Curfew in Minneapolis after police killing of Black man

A state was emergency was also declared

AFP, Minneapolis,
  • Apr 13 2021, 04:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 04:24 ist
People march during a rally for Daunte Wright, who police allegedly shot and killed during a traffic stop. Credit: Reuters Photo

Authorities in and around Minneapolis have announced a curfew for Monday night after a police officer shot dead a young Black man, dramatically escalating tensions in the US city.

"I have declared a state of emergency in the city of Minneapolis, and we are following that up with a curfew that will begin at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) tonight (and) go until 6:00 am tomorrow morning," Mayor Jacob Frey told a press conference.

The curfew will also be enforced in the twin city of St. Paul as well as surrounding communities including Hennepin County, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed Sunday when a police officer mistakenly used her gun instead of a taser during a confrontation.

