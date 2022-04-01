Curfew in Lankan capital after anti-government unrest

Curfew in Sri Lanka capital after anti-government unrest

The indefinite curfew was announced after protesters called for the president's resignation

AFP
AFP, Colombo,
  • Apr 01 2022, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 07:16 ist
Demonstrators shout slogans as they gather outside Sri Lanka President's home to call for his stepping down as the country's unprecedented economic crisis worsened. Credit: AFP Photo

Authorities in Sri Lanka's capital imposed a curfew late Thursday after a demonstration outside the Colombo home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent, with police opening fire to contain the hundreds-strong crowd trying to break in.

It was not immediately clear if they fired live rounds or rubber bullets. At least one man was wounded, witnesses said.

The indefinite curfew was announced after protesters called for the president's resignation, denouncing his handling of the South Asian nation's worst economic crisis in over seven decades.

