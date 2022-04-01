Curfew in Sri Lanka capital after anti-government unrest

Authorities in Sri Lanka's capital imposed a curfew late Thursday after a demonstration outside the Colombo home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent, with police opening fire to contain the hundreds-strong crowd trying to break in.
It was not immediately clear if they fired live rounds or rubber bullets. At least one man was wounded, witnesses said.
The indefinite curfew was announced after protesters called for the president's resignation, denouncing his handling of the South Asian nation's worst economic crisis in over seven decades.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital
Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence
US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms
Heatwave to continue in central India in April
Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol
HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August
Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen