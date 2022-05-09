Curfew in Sri Lanka capital after rivals clash, 20 injured

Curfew in Sri Lanka capital after rivals clash, 20 hurt

Rajapaksa loyalists armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office since April 9

AFP
AFP, Colombo,
  • May 09 2022, 14:24 ist
A policeman fires tear gas during a clash between government supporters and demonstrators outside the President's office in Colombo on May 9, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Sri Lanka's capital Monday after government supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

At least 20 people were injured, officials said. Rajapaksa loyalists armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office since April 9.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon on the government supporters who breached police lines to smash tents and other structures set up by anti-government protesters.

