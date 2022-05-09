Curfew in Sri Lanka capital after rivals clash, 20 injured

Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Sri Lanka's capital Monday after government supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
At least 20 people were injured, officials said. Rajapaksa loyalists armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office since April 9.
Also read: Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa says ready to make 'any sacrifice' for the people
Police fired tear gas and water cannon on the government supporters who breached police lines to smash tents and other structures set up by anti-government protesters.
