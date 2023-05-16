Cyclone death toll in Myanmar's Rakhine at least 41

Cyclone death toll in Myanmar's Rakhine at least 41

The junta said on Monday that five people had been killed, without specifying exactly where they had died

AFP
AFP, Bu Ma, Myanmar,
  • May 16 2023, 14:19 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 14:19 ist
Destruction left in the wake of Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar. Credit: AFP Photo

The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar's Rakhine state rose to at least 41 on Tuesday, local leaders told AFP.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall near state capital Sittwe on Sunday carrying winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour that hammered low-lying communities.

"We can confirm there are 17 deaths," Karlo, the administrator of Bu Ma village, told an AFP reporter at the scene.

Read | Category 5 Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

"There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing."

The number is on top of a death toll of 24 given to AFP by a village leader in nearby Khaung Doke Kar.

That leader requested anonymity due to fear of reprisals from the country's junta.

The junta said on Monday that five people had been killed, without specifying exactly where they had died.

It was not clear whether the junta's death toll included any of those killed in Bu Ma and Khaung Doke Kar.

AFP has contacted a junta spokesman for comment on the new death toll.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Myanmar
Cyclones
natural disaster

Related videos

What's Brewing

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 