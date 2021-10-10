Czech President Milos Zeman in intensive care

Czech President Milos Zeman in intensive care

AFP
AFP, Prague,
  • Oct 10 2021, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 18:18 ist
Czech President Milos Zeman. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Czech president was taken to an intensive care unit on Sunday, a day after the country held a general election, his doctor said.

"At the moment, the patient is hospitalised at an intensive care unit of Prague's Military University Hospital," Zeman's doctor Miroslav Zavoral told reporters, adding he could not yet publicise the diagnosis.

Czech Republic
Prague
ICU
World news

