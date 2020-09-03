Czech Republic sees biggest spike of 650 Covid-19 cases

Czech Republic registers biggest single-day Covid-19 spike of 650 cases

AP
AP, Prague,
  • Sep 03 2020, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 15:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Czech Republic has registered the biggest day-to-day increase in the new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Health Ministry says a record 650 people tested positive on Wednesday, up from 504 on Tuesday.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech says new restrictions are likely to be imposed.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Vojtech is currently quarantined after a senior official in his department tested positive for Covid-19.

The Czech Republic has had 25,773 confirmed infections with 425 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Czech Republic
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Can I get coronavirus twice?

Can I get coronavirus twice?

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

 