Czech Republic registers biggest single-day Covid-19 spike of 650 cases

The Czech Republic has registered the biggest day-to-day increase in the new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Health Ministry says a record 650 people tested positive on Wednesday, up from 504 on Tuesday.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech says new restrictions are likely to be imposed.

Vojtech is currently quarantined after a senior official in his department tested positive for Covid-19.

The Czech Republic has had 25,773 confirmed infections with 425 deaths.