Danish intelligence chief detained over suspected information leaks

Danish intelligence head detained over information leak

Four current and former employees at Denmark's two intelligence services were detained in December for leaking highly classified information

Reuters
Reuters, Copenhagen,
  • Jan 10 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 15:57 ist
Representative image.

The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service, Lars Findsen has been remanded in custody over his involvement in a case involving the leak of "highly classified" information, local media reported on Monday.

Four current and former employees at Denmark's two intelligence services were detained in December for leaking highly classified information. Three of them have since been released but are still under investigation.

It was unclear how long Findsen would be kept in custody. The public prosecutor's office declined to comment on the case.

