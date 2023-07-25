Death toll from Algeria wildfires rises to 34

Death toll from Algeria wildfires rises to 34

The Ministry said some 8,000 people were battling the blazes across 11 provinces, supported by 529 trucks.

IANS
IANS, Algiers,
  • Jul 25 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 14:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The death toll from the raging wildfires in Algeria has increased to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update.

The Ministry said some 8,000 people were battling the blazes across 11 provinces, supported by 529 trucks and several firefighting helicopters, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read | France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage.

As of Tuesday, a total of 97 fires were raging in the forests of 16 provinces.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wildfires
Algeria
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 