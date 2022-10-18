Death toll from Russia plane crash rises to 13

Death toll from Russia plane crash rises to 13 as search ends

Emergencies personnel work at the crash site of a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet in the courtyard of a residential area in the town of Yeysk in southwestern Russia on October 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 13 people, including three children, were killed after a military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk in southwest Russia, Russian news agencies said Tuesday as the search for survivors ended.

"Rescuers have finished excavating the rubble (...) In total, 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured," according to the ministry of emergency situations, quoted by Russian agencies following Monday's crash.

