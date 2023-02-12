Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake

Officials and medics said 29,605 people had died in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Feb 12 2023, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 20:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to 33,000 on Sunday, with the United Nations warning that the final number may double.

Officials and medics said 29,605 people had died in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 33,179.

 

Turkey
Syria
Earthquakes

