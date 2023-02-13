Death toll rises above 35,000 in Turkey, Syria quake

Death toll rises above 35,000 in Turkey, Syria earthquake

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Feb 13 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 15:41 ist
Emirati rescuers continue their search and rescue operations in the regime-controlled town of Jableh in the province of Latakia, northwest of the Syrian capital, on February 12 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed above 35,000 on Monday, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.

Turkey
Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Syria
Earthquakes
World news

